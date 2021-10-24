NBA Betting Guide for October 24: Nets Are Overvalued vs. Hornets

Five days into the NBA season and favorites are off to a good start at 20-14 ATS with a 58.8% cover rate. However, I’m looking to buck that trend as I’ve got my sights set on an underdog that’s impressed me early on in the season. I expect those numbers to even out at some point, so that’s something to keep in mind over the coming days. Let’s get right to it and take a look at our best bet.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets +360 | Nets -460

Spread: Nets -9.5

Total: 233.5

NBA Championship Odds: Hornets +13000 | Nets +250

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets, News, Analysis, and Picks

I think the bookmakers and the public are a little too bullish on the Nets this season, especially with Kyrie Irving away from the team for the foreseeable future. With his absence, I suspect it’s more difficult for Brooklyn to sustain those offensive waves where it can dominate the opposition. While it’s still early, the Nets are in the middle of the pack in terms of offensive efficiency with 1.053 points per 100 possessions. On Sunday, they’ll be up against a Hornets team ranked third (1.124) in the same category, and yet, they’re laying 9.5 points.

Brooklyn has never been a top team defensively, so the Hornets should be able to get their share of points as well. Furthermore, Brooklyn is ranked 27th in defensive efficiency (1.14), while the Hornets are 17th (1.069). I think this is a big ask to expect the Nets to win by double digits in this spot. Charlotte’s certainly not been a perfect defensive team, but it can score with the best of anyone.

LaMelo Ball is quite a player who can pull all the strings at the point guard position. His ability to create should result in more accessible opportunities at the rim for the Hornets. It’s no surprise that the Hornets are ranked third with points in the paint (56.0). That’s allowed the Hornets to take fewer contested shots — particularly from beyond the arc. Charlotte attempted 37.1 three-pointers per game last year, but they’re down to 31.5 this season. And while attempting fewer perimeter shots, they’ve increased their three-point field goal percentage from 36.8% to 41.3%.

I like what I’ve seen from this Hornets team so far, and I’ll gladly take the 9.5 points with the underdog on the road.

The Bet: Hornets +9.5 (-110)

