NBA Betting Guide for October 25: Shootout in Indiana?

We finished the week strong by cashing Sunday’s ticket with the Hornets winning outright as 9.5-point road underdogs. Away teams are also off to a fast start in the NBA, posting a 24-16 against the spread and covering at a 60% clip. After scouring through Monday’s slate, there aren’t particularly any road underdogs I’m enamored with. As a result, I’ll look to target a total instead, so let’s dig into the matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks -136 | Pacers +116

Spread: Bucks -2

Total: 230

NBA Championship Odds: Bucks +13000 | Pacers +250

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers could be two of the best offensive teams in the NBA. Both are in the top eleven in terms of offensive efficiency. They’ve also been outstanding from beyond the perimeter as both teams are averaging at least 14 three-point field goals per game. If we look at their pace of play, both teams are also ranked in the top ten with at least 107 possessions per game. Defensively both are very similar in allowing their opponents roughly 14 three-pointers per game.

Essentially, we have two teams with almost identical profiles who are playing at the same pace. That’s a big reason why this total is set at 230. Both teams have gone over the total in two of their three games this season.

Last season, 63% (46-27-1) of Indiana’s games went over the whole, which was also a league-high. Furthermore, the total went over in each of the three meetings when these teams faced one another last season. If you think that’s not enough, here are some other trends to keep in mind:

The total is 6-0 to the over in Milwaukee’s last six away games.

The total is 5-0 to the over when Milwaukee is on one day’s rest.

The total is 5-0 to the over when Milwaukee faces a team with a home winning percentage over .600.

Don’t expect to see too many stops in this game, as I think we’re in for another shootout at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Although the total might be a bit high, we’ve got two teams that can certainly get the job done.

Take the over at 230 or better.

The Bet: Bucks-Pacers over 230

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.