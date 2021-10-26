NBA Betting Guide for October 26: Fade The Thunder At Home

It’s one week into the NBA season, and favorites have gotten the job done at the betting window. Through 49 games, they’re 30-19 against the spread, which is a 61.2% cover rate. Road favorites have been even better as they’re 14-4 ATS (77.8%).

Early on, there appears to be a big divide of talent in the league as there are quite a few teams that will have to endure some growing pains before things can get better for them. One of those teams is in action on Tuesday night, and they’re a team that should be faded until proven otherwise.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors -460 | Thunder +350

Spread: Warriors -9

Total: 223

NBA Championship Odds: Warriors +1000 | Thunder +25000

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, News, Analysis and Picks

After three games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still searching for their first win. There haven’t been too many positive signs so far as Thunder fans could be in for a long season. All three of their losses have been by double digits, and they’ll take on a Warriors team that strolls in undefeated.

This is an awful matchup for the Thunder, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out. You see, to have a chance against the Warriors, you’d better be able to either shoot from the three-point line or be even better defending it. Unfortunately for the Thunder, those are two aspects of their game that they’re not exceptionally proficient in.

The Warriors are tied for seventh in the league with an average of 14 three-point field goals per game, whereas the Thunder are 27th in this category with 9.7 per game. Defensively, the Thunder are also 28th in allowing 16 three-pointers per game.

When you have that kind of disparity, it’s easier to see why their games have been so lopsided this campaign. Those games could be a telling sign for the Thunder on Tuesday night because their last three head-to-head meetings with the Warriors have been just as lopsided.

Golden State has outscored Oklahoma City by 98 points in those three games, and the ATS trends favor the visiting Warriors:

Golden State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

Oklahoma City is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven games after losing a game by more than 10 points.

Golden State is 5-0 ATS in its last five head-to-head meetings.

Golden State is 4-1 ATS in its previous five road games in Oklahoma City.

All roads lead to another dominant Golden State win in this spot.

Lay the points with the road favorites.

The Bet: Warriors -9

