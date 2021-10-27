NBA Betting Guide for October 27: Value On The Under In Phoenix

Last night, we suffered a brutal beat with Golden State failing to cover a nine-point spread against Oklahoma City. The Warriors managed to win the game by only eight points. Surprisingly, they were one of three favorites unable to cover on Tuesday night.

A quick recap shows that favorites are 32-22 (59.3%) ATS on the season, but perhaps even more disappointing was that Golden State failed to get the job done as an away favorite. Situationally, road favorites have performed the best as they’re 14-5 (73.7%) in this spot.

I’ll look to target a different angle on Wednesday as I’ve got my eyes set on the total that looks to be a bit overvalued.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kings +295 | Suns -370

Spread: Suns -8

Total: 224

NBA Championship Odds: Kings +24000 | Suns +1300

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns, News, Analysis and Picks

The Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings, and as the home team, I’d expect them to dictate the tempo in the matchup. The Suns are in the bottom third of the league in terms of pace, with just 102.8 possessions per game. That makes sense with veteran Chris Paul pulling the strings at the point guard position. This is just one factor that could lead to a game that won’t necessarily be as high-scoring as some might expect.

It’s worth noting that the Suns haven’t exactly been that aggressive from behind the three-point line. Phoenix is ranked 24th with 32.3 three-point attempts per game, and they’re 22nd with 11 three-point field goals per game.

Defensively, the Suns are seventh in allowing just 18.3 free throw attempts per game. I’d expect that number to be even lower against a Kings team that’s much younger and less likely to draw a ton of fouls on the road. So far this season, both teams are a combined 4-2 to the under and the under has cashed in four of the six games officiated by this referee crew.

Here are a few other trends to keep in mind:

The total is on a 4-0 run to the under when the Kings are off an ATS loss.

The total is 7-3 to the under in their last ten meetings.

The total is 7-3 to the under in their previous ten meetings in Phoenix.

My projections make this total 220.24 for the game, which gives me some value at the current number of 224. Let’s hope we can get back in the win column and cash our first under of the season.

The Bet: Under (224)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.