NBA Betting Guide for October 28: Value On The Under In Houston

It feels good to get back in the winning circle after cashing our under last night in the Kings vs. Sun game. I think that was the first total we played this season, and it was a winner. On the season, under are 39-25 for a 60.9% clip. Wednesday was a perfect day for under bettors as they went 7-3 overall. As a result, I’m going back to the well with another under on a total that still has some value.

Let’s take a look.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jazz -430 | Rockets +350

Spread: Jazz -9.5

Total: 223

NBA Championship Odds: Jazz +1100 | Rockets +25000

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, News, Analysis and Picks

The Utah Jazz can suck the life out of opposing teams by bombarding them with three-point shots. Utah is ranked in the top five with 42.7 three-point attempts per game. However, as the Jazz use the three-point shot to create separation between them and their opponents, it’s not exactly as open a game as one might think.

You see, the Jazz also lead the league in allowing opponents just 8.3 three-pointers per game. And it’s not as if opponents are taking fewer or better shots either. This is all part of Utah’s plan as it actively guards the perimeter to maintain the separation in points that’s been key to their success over the last few seasons. Furthermore, opponents are shootings just 25.3% from beyond the three-point line against the Jazz. At some point, it’s natural for frustration to settle in, and their opponents resort to even worse shot selections.

I particularly love this spot for the Jazz against an inexperienced team like the Rockets. With Utah listed as a 9.5-point road favorite, the bookmakers are signaling that this could be a one-sided affair. That bodes well for my theory on how this game will play out. If Utah puts up a dominant effort, there’s a greater likelihood that it’s the Rockets who struggle to put up points in the matchup as opposed to keeping the game close.

Let’s consider some trends for both teams at this point:

Houston is 4-0 to the under to start the season.

Both teams are a combined 6-1 to the under this season.

The total is 4-1 to the under in their last five meetings.

The total is 6-1 to the under in their previous six meetings in Houston.

These trends support our assertion of a young inexperienced Rockets team going up against the Jazz. Sum it all together, and I like our chances for this game to stay under the total of 223 on Thursday night.

The Bet: Under 223

