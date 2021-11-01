NBA Betting Guide for October 29: Fade The Road-Weary Cavs

NBA Betting Guide for November 1: Fade The Road-Weary Cavs

Since we’re currently riding a three-game win streak in the NBA, I prefer to be very careful with Monday’s selection. As a result, I’ve identified one game that ticks all the boxes. While we’ve had a good run playing the under on some totals, I’ve identified a situational spot that that’s caught my attention which is just too good to pass up.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers +180 | Hornets -215

Spread: Hornets -5

Total: 220

NBA Championship Odds: Cavaliers +24000 | Hornets +12000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, News, Analysis and Picks

This is a great spot to fade the Cavaliers, who are on the final leg of a five-game road trip. Cleveland played the first four games on the West Coast, and now they’re traveling across the country for one game in Charlotte. I have Cleveland power rated in the bottom third of the league, whereas Charlotte is the top half. With the Hornets as a five-point favorite, we’re only laying a relatively short price with the far better special team.

Since we’re still early in the season, I think the Hornets will remain undervalued until bookmakers adjust their prices. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is already playing like a seasoned pro as he’s averaging 18.7 points with six rebounds and 6.1 assists in just his sophomore campaign.

It might surprise you, but the Hornets lead the league in offensive efficiency with 1.12 points per 100 possessions. That doesn’t sound like a team that should only be laying five points to the Cavaliers at home.

Charlotte’s two losses this season came against the Celtics and the Heat. This is a step down in class for them, and I like their chances to win this game comfortably.

Keep in mind that the Hornets are on a 6-0 ATS run against an opponent that’s allowed 100 points in their previous game. That’s certainly a trend I can get behind, so I’ll take the home favorite in this spot.

The Bet: Hornets -5

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.