NBA Betting Guide for October 29: Slight Value On The Under In Denver

We cashed our second straight play on Thursday night as the Jazz and Rockets stayed under the total with ten points to spare. Yesterday, the under cashed in four of the six games, and through 70 games, the under is now 43-27 for a 61.4% cover rate. I’ll go back to the well with another under on Friday night, but given the line movement on this game, I’d only recommend playing it for a half unit.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks +108 | Nuggets -126

Spread: Nuggets -2

Total: 216

NBA Championship Odds: Mavericks +3000 | Nuggets +2500

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets, News, Analysis and Picks

I’ll be honest: I’m a bit apprehensive about playing this under at the current number. However, some data points suggest this won’t be a high-scoring affair. For one, Dallas is ranked 28th in the league in terms of possessions per game (101.3), and Denver is 24th with an average of 101.9 possessions. Since the difference in possessions between both teams is negligible at best, we won’t have to worry about either team battling to set the tempo.

Denver is also 20th in the league in three-point field goals made per game (11.2). But give the Nuggets some credit, though. They know they’re not a good three-point shooting team, so they defend the perimeter as if their lives depended on it. The Nuggets are ranked third in the league in allowing opponents just 9.8 three-point field goals per game.

Defensively, we also have a Mavericks team that’s ranked eighth in allowing opponents just 18.2 free throw attempts per game. Thus when you put it all together, each team does something well defensively that can limit the scoring in the matchup.

As always, here are some trends to consider for the game:

The under cashed in the Mavericks’ last five games after scoring at least 100 points.

The under is on a 4-0 run in Mavericks’ games off a straight-up win.

Both teams are a combined 7-1 to the under this season.

There’s no need to overthink the handicap if it’s not necessary. Although I didn’t get the best number, I still think there’s some value on the under at 216 or better.

The Bet: Under 216 (risking 1/2 a unit)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.