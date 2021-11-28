NBA Betting Guide for Sunday, November 28: Back The Warriors To Stay Hot In Los Angeles

We extended our winning streak to four games as the Hawks got a very comfortable cover on the road against the Grizzlies as one-point favorites. To keep this streak alive, I’m turning to a team that’s an absolute juggernaut both straight up and against the spread.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors -154 | Clippers +130

Spread: Warriors -3 (-106) | Clippers +3 (-114)

Total: 215 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Warriors +600 | Clippers +2100

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers, News, Analysis and Picks

No team in the NBA has been more profitable at the betting window than the Golden State Warriors. It’s not just that they’re covering games against the spread, but they’re winning games outright, as evidenced by a 17-2 record in the standings. It’s all been about the approach, and when the Warriors lost Klay Thompson, they didn’t hang their heads. Instead, they knew they had to bring in the right players to complement Stephen Curry without having to ask him to deviate from his style of play. Golden State got younger athletic players who could play on the perimeter, move the basketball, and, more importantly, play defense.

The Warriors are right at the top of the league in efficiency, with 110.8 points per 100 possessions. They trail only the Warriors, who are scoring 110.9 points per 100 possessions. However, on the defensive end, Golden State is allowing opponents just 97.6 points per 100 possessions. That speaks to the team’s unselfishness when they’re able to have that much of a commitment defensively despite knowing it can just outscore its opponents at will.

Their perimeter shooting is also a tremendous weapon as they’re averaging 15.1 three-point field goals per game, and that number’s up to 16.3 over their last three outings. I think the Clippers will struggle to keep pace with the Warriors in this category, and it’s worth noting that Los Angeles is making two fewer three-pointers over its last three games compared to its season average (13.1).

Golden State opened as a 1.5-point favorite in this matchup, but now that number’s up to -3. While I’m a bit disappointed I missed the best of the number, I’ll look to buy the Warriors back to -1.5, which is available at -132. The Clippers are right behind the Warriors in defensive efficiency, allowing 99.6 points per 100 possessions. For that reason, I want to be sure I’m holding a ticket with the Warriors to win by a field goal.

