NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday, October 19

It feels like it was just yesterday that the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 50 years after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In less than four months, the NBA season’s already getting underway with a star-studded double-header on TNT. Three of the past four Larry O’Brien Trophy winners will be in action, including the Brooklyn Nets, who hope to add their name to that list next summer.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nets +106 | Bucks -120

Spread: Bucks -2

Total: 233.5

NBA Championship Odds: Nets +250 | Bucks +650

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, News, Analysis, and Picks

Two teams that played in the NBA’s final game last year will reacquaint themselves when the Nets travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in the season opener. There will be plenty of controversy surrounding Brooklyn as it will be without one of its three superstars as Kyrie Irving is not with the team due to his decision to remain unvaccinated.

While the Nets may have bolstered their depth by adding Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Grifin, among others, the loss of Irving will be felt when they have to face the more elite teams in the league. Kevin Durant and James Harden are still in their prime, but Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to reach his peak as he’s still only 26 years old.

The newly crowned champion and NBA Finals MVP didn’t spend the offseason resting on his laurels. Instead, early signs suggest that he’s spent countless hours in the gym improving his jump shot.

I know it's preseason but if you're telling me Giannis is going to bring it up in transition, bump you and just *look* for the pullup…I'm intrigued. pic.twitter.com/YBQiUVk4Ku — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 14, 2021

One thing about Antetokounmpo is that he’s never afraid to miss or even shoot an airball. Milwaukee should be even better this year, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton forming Milwaukee’s Big Three. They also improved their perimeter shooting by adding Grayson Allen in the offseason.

The Bucks roster might be a little thin, but it projects to be a better scoring team than the one that won the championship last year. The oddsmakers agree with that assertion, and that’s why their win total (54.5) increased by 5.5 games from the previous season.

It should be a raucous atmosphere in Milwaukee, and it’s a place where the Nets have struggled to cover the spread. They’re 15-32-1 in their past 48 meetings there and 1-4 in their previous five meetings.

Although Brooklyn has the shortest price on the board to win the championship, much of that is predicated on Irving being on the team. With him sidelined at the moment, I think this line should be even higher.

Thus, the money line is relatively inexpensive at -120, so it makes sense to back the Bucks to win the game straight up.

The Bet: Bucks ML

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Warrior+134 | Lakers -158

Spread: Lakers -3

Total: 226

NBA Championship Odds: Jazz +1200 | Clippers +400

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will have little room for error after opting to field a very veteran group with Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan. The big question, of course, is how well the new players will be able to mesh within the team. Los Angeles went winless in its six games in the preseason, and while you might say those games don’t count, surely you’d think their roster is good enough to win at least one game. The key takeaway here is that it will take some time for the Lakers to get on the same page and put it all together. As a result, I have my doubts about just how fluid this offense will be.

On paper, Los Angeles strikes me as more of a half-court team that lends itself to a slower game tempo. They’ll play a Warriors team that will open the season without Klay Thompson until he returns from his Achilles injury. Stephen Curry will continue to be the main threat for the Warriors, and Jordan Poole will likely step into the starting lineup following Kelly Oubre Jr.’s departure to the Hornets.

Golden State’s lineup isn’t that impressive when you get past Curry, so it figures to be another day where he’ll be expected to produce another offensive display. That means Warriors forward Draymond Green will likely continue his role as a facilitator, which brings me to his assists prop set at 6.5.

Green averaged at least eight assists in his past eight games and nine in his previous seven. I’d expect him to continue to play off the ball as Curry works his way through screens in search of an open shot.

I project Green to be closer to at least eight assists in this matchup, so I recommend playing his prop over 6.5 assists as a best bet.

The Bet: Draymond Green over 6.5 assists