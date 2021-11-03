NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 3: A Prop To Consider

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 3

The NBA season is filled with highs and lows, so it’s always essential to remain even-keeled. We’ve had a few setbacks over the last few days, but let’s keep plugging away. That’s why I’m targeting one play that’s offering a ton of value to get back in the winners’ circle.

Let’s head to Brooklyn for a preview between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hawks +106 | Nets +250

Spread: Nets -4.5

Total: 221

NBA Championship Odds: Nets +3600 | Bucks +250

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets, News, Analysis, and Picks

It might’ve taken a while for James Harden to get going for the Nets, but we’re finally starting to see him round into form. Harden didn’t exactly look as if he was in peak basketball conditioning when the season got underway. Over the past two seasons, Harden reported to camp essentially out of shape, but he’s been able to improve his fitness each time, and it’s finally starting to show. This past Friday, the former Rocket had his best game of the season as he scored 29 points, dished eight assists, and collected eight rebounds. Harden followed that performance with his first triple-double of the year with an 18-10-12 effort against the Pistons.

We’ve seen in the past that Harden can accumulate triple-doubles in bunches. Now that he’s playing better, I think he has a great chance to put up another strong effort on Wednesday night.

This matchup feels like an early statement game in the Eastern Conference as the Nets will host the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams have split their past four meetings, but it’s been the Hawks that have gotten the money at the betting window as they covered the point spread in each of those games.

With Kyrie Irving still away from the team, everyone on the Nets is being asked to do more now. And with Brooklyn finally winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, I’d expect that all its players will be looking to give maximum effort against a dangerous Hawks team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. With Harden at the point guard spot, he’ll likely be guarded by Hawks PG Trae Young during various stretches of the game.

Harden should be able to take advantage of his size against the diminutive Young.

This is one of those games where Harden could find himself grabbing a ton of cheap rebounds. His rebounding prop is set at 7.5, and I like his chances to go over that number. Although he’s averaging 7.57 rebounds per game this season, he’s put up nine per over his past two games. Furthermore, the last time he faced the Hawks, he collected eight boards.

I think the over has some value here, and I who can complain about -105 odds.

The Bet: James Harden over 7.5 rebounds