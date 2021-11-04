NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 4: Jazz Have The Edge On Thursday vs. Hawks

NBA Betting Guide for Thursday, November 4: Jazz Have The Edge On Thursday vs. Hawks

This losing streak will end at some point, and Thursday is a great day to change the tides. That’s why I’m targeting what might be the best team in the league in the Utah Jazz. Utah’s off to a 6-1 start this season, and we only have to lay a short price with them on the road against the Hawks.

Let’s dive into the matchup.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jazz -134 | Hawks +114

Spread: Jazz -2

Total: 219.5

NBA Championship Odds: Jazz +1000 | Hawks +3600

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks, News, Analysis, and Picks

After last season’s performance, the Atlanta Hawks won’t be catching any teams by surprise this time around. Each team will put forth their best effort against them, and I think that’s primarily why the Hawks are off to a mediocre 4-4 start. Thursday night’s game won’t get any easier when they take on an elite Jazz team. It also won’t help the Hawks that they’re on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Furthermore, it will also be Atlanta’s third game in four days. But it’s not just the amount of games within a short window that’s concerning. The travel is also likely to take a toll on the Hawks. On Saturday night, they were in Philadelphia before returning home for a game against the Wizards on Monday. Then they traveled to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday before returning to Atlanta for Thursday’s game against Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will come into this game with a one-day rest advantage after playing on Tuesday.

Utah’s a tough matchup for any team on tired legs, which could be an issue for Atlanta defensively. The Hawks are ranked 24th in defensive efficiency as they’re allowing 1.065 points per 100 possession. Per TeamRankings, they’re also 29th (1.158) in the league over their past three games using this metric. As for Utah, its ranked sixth in offensive efficiency with 1.08 points per 100 possessions.

I think there’s too much separation between these two teams considering Utah will likely use their floor spacing to take advantage of Atlanta’s defensive inefficiencies. Note that the Jazz is in the top ten in three-point field goals with 13.6 made per game. In contrast, Atlanta is ranked 24th in the category with 10.6 three-pointers per game.

Moreover, as good as Utah is from behind the three-point line, they also allow the fewest opponent three-point field goals with just nine per game. That’s a big reason why Utah is tied for the best record in the league. But they’re not just winning games. They’re also winning by a margin, as evidenced by their 5-2 ATS mark.

There aren’t too many worse spots than this one for the Hawks, so I’ll look be looking to fade them on Thursday night.

The Bet: Jazz ML -134