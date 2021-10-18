NBA Champions Futures Odds & Analysis

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday with plenty of offseason headlines, free agent moves, and changes that will make this one of the most anticipated seasons ever. Before the season gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win the NBA Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Odds For 2022 NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets: +250 Los Angeles Lakers: +400 Milwaukee Bucks: +650 Golden State Warriors: +1200 Utah Jazz: +1400 Phoenix Suns: +1500 Los Angeles Clippers: +1600 Philadelphia 76ers: +2000 Denver Nuggets: +2500

Buy Low On The Nets?

If you are someone who believes the Brooklyn Nets are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the NBA and should win this title, now is the time to get in on this number. Right now, the Nets are facing the worst-case scenario with the absence of Kyrie Irving due to his vaccination status. If Irving does end up receiving the vaccination and plays for Brooklyn this season, expect this price to get even shorter. Tuesday night will treat us to a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview, and if the Nets show out in a big way in Milwaukee without their starting point guard, their odds may drop a little bit. The return of LaMarcus Aldridge from a heart condition that kept him out of last season’s playoffs is a boost in the paint Brooklyn desperately needs as well. Between Aldridge, Durant, Harden, and the potential return of Irving if he chooses to receive the vaccination, it’s hard to see anybody knocking out this team in a seven-game series. Take the Nets to win the title at what should still be considered a reasonable price.

Take A Shot With Denver?

It feels like a lifetime ago, but it was just 13 months back when the Denver Nuggets made a shocking run to the Western Conference Finals and fell in five games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. It was on the back of incredible playoff performances from both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic and the expectations for the 2021 season felt higher than ever before in Denver. In April, an ACL tear to Murray just before the postseason killed any hopes of a playoff run for the Nuggets. Still, a potential January return may suddenly put Denver back in the mix in an openly contested Western Conference below the Lakers. The emergence of Michael Porter Jr. a season ago may give Murray and Jokic the third option they were missing in their bubble run and could make the Nuggets serious contenders to make their first Finals appearance in franchise history. They’re at a long shot for a reason, and Murray’s return will be tricky after suffering such a serious injury, but this roster is as complete as it gets. Take a swing with the Nuggets at 25-1 to win the Finals this season.

The Return Of The Warriors’ Big Three

Many are quick to forget due to the magnitude of the signing of Kevin Durant, but the Golden State Warriors had won a title before his arrival with the current nucleus of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in 2015. That core big three remains after Durant’s departure to Golden State before last season and with the upcoming return of Klay Thompson from his ACL injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. A fourth option that may emerge into a prominent role is third-year player Jordan Poole, a combo guard that brings more perimeter shooting and an ability to finish around the rim to the starting lineup. Golden State has the pedigree and experience of a team that has been there before, and the pieces will be back in place with the return of Thompson. Take the Warriors to win their fourth title in eight seasons at +1200.

