NBA Draft 2021: Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams NBA Draft

With the NBA Draft just a few days away, it’s time to find some value at the betting window. One player to keep an eye on is Ziaire Williams out of Stanford. Williams declared for the draft after just one season at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points per game. At 6’8″, he has the type of size NBA teams covet these days because of his ability to put the ball on the court and stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter play.

Although he played only one season, one thing we do know is that he’s not bashful. He attempted 43 three-pointers despite only making 29% of his field goals.

There are plenty of examples of players who weren’t great perimeter shooters in college but developed that skill in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard is certainly one player that comes to mind, and at 6’7″, he’s a player that Williams can model his game after. However, Williams will probably grow a bit more, and with his wiry frame, NBA executives might have visions of a young Kevin Garnett.

If you’re the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets. or even the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams is the type of player you can take a shot at because of who he can become down the road. So if you’re looking for someone who can be picked higher in the draft based on their potential, Williams is well worth your consideration as a top-10 pick at +440 odds.

Get a jump start on this year’s NBA Draft by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where at one convenient location, you can find odds on the first three picks, player draft positions, in addition to the exact order of the first four picks.