NBA Draft Odds Provide Clear Projection For Top 4 Picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29. Once the NBA finals come to an end this week, basketball fans' attention will immediately shift to the draft. The Detroit Pistons won the Draft Lottery a couple weeks back and will pick No. 1 overall, a pick expected to be used on Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham.

2021 NBA Draft Date

While the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook show us a clear distinction that Cunningham will be the No. 1 pick (-6000), the odds also give us additional info on the expected top-4 picks.

2021 NBA Draft Odds

After Cunningham in the odds to be the first pick, Jalen Green comes in at No. 2 with +1600 odds, followed by Evan Mobley (+2600) and Jalen Suggs (+5000). Following Suggs there is a big jump to Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga, both at +9000.

2021 NBA Mock Draft Odds

FanDuel is even offering a wager to predict the first four picks in order, and the large majority of the top options include Cunningham, Green, Mobley and Suggs. In fact, the top spot at +154 odds is that exact combination and order. The next best odds are at +410, which feature slight variations on those four names.

This is expected to be one of the deepest and most talented draft classes we have seen in a long time, but it still seems that there are four names rising to the top of everyone's board.

