NBA Eastern Conference Champions Futures Odds and Analysis

After the Milwaukee Bucks took home the NBA Championship last season, the top teams in the Eastern Conference vie for a chance to repeat for the Conference.

Top 10 FanDuel Sportsbook

Brooklyn Nets +105

Milwaukee Bucks +360

Philadelphia 76ers +900

Miami Heat +950

Boston Celtics +2100

Atlanta Hawks +2100

Chicago Bulls +2600

New York Knicks +3000

Indiana Pacers +3000

Toronto Raptors +4200

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Brooklyn Nets

Current Odds +105

Posting a 48-24 record last year, the Brooklyn Nets had a promising season, especially with the return of Kevin Durant, who missed the 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury. Joining Kyrie Irving and eventually James Harden, the Nets big three ranked second in points per game, with 118.6 points, playing at a 99.5 possessions per game pace, seeing a combined 80% usage rate. With a Nets core returning, expect efficient distribution and high scoring. Center Blake Griffin should factor as a main staple in the rotation if he can remain healthy. In the 2021 season, Griffin played 46 games as a member of the Pistons and Nets last season, averaging 25 minutes, 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game. Finally, look for Bruce Brown to see a more prominent role at shooting guard, with Irving likely missing games throughout the season because of the NBA’s vaccination protocol.

With a stacked bench, the Nets also benefit from newcomers Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, Paul Millsap, James Johnson, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who could all see a large share of minutes and have a role in the Nets offense. The Nets kick off the season with a tough matchup against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, followed by meetings with the 76ers, Heat, and Raptors. With an elite starting rotation, along with a deep bench, look for the Nets to remain in the Eastern Conference conversation throughout the season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nets are projected for 56.5 wins.

Milwaukee Bucks

Current Odds +360

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks look to repeat, continuing the trend of the league’s most productive teams. During the 2020-21 season, the Bucks ranked first in points per game, averaging 120.1 points and playing at the league’s second-fasted pace, seeing 102.2 possessions per game. The starting rotation should focus on Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with supporting roles for Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez, seeing significant time at the shooting guard and center roles, respectively. Giannis should continue to be a dominating force on the court, averaging 33 minutes, 28 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists per game, along with a team-leading 32% usage rate.

The Bucks bench consists of veterans George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Semi Ojeleye, and Bobby Portis, who should all see significant playing time, especially in a blowout run. Milwaukee looks to have tough matchups against the Nets, Heat, and Jazz to start the season, with easier matchups against the Spurs, Timberwolves, and Pistons through the first month. Easily the top team in the league, the Bucks are projected for a 55.5 win on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics

Current Odds +2100

Boston looks to rebound after a disappointing seventh seed exit on the hands of the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. After losing point guard Kemba Walker by way of trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder (eventually landing in New York), the Celtics look to rely on Marcus Smart at point guard. New addition Josh Richardson takes over shooting guard duties, likely splitting time with Dennis Schroder. Alongside Smart, expect the bulk of the production to go through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for a 60% usage rate last season. Tatum, who led the team in usage, played 64 games, averaging 35 minutes, 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game. Keep an eye at the depth at center, with the Celtics likely using Robert Williams, Al Horford, and Enes Kanter throughout the season.

The Celtics this season look to have a demanding schedule throughout the year, facing the Bucks and Nets eight times and a west coast schedule of the Clippers, Lakers, and Jazz a combined eight times.