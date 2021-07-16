NBA Edge: Bucks vs. Suns Game 5 Finals Breakdown

Game 4 Recap

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to Phoenix after successfully defending their home court to even the series at two games apiece. Milwaukee picked up a big victory in Game 4 after starting the fourth quarter down six points when they went on to outscore the Suns by 12 in the final frame to grab the 109-103 series equalizer.

Bucks Dynamic Duo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton had massive performances in the win combining for 66 points. While Giannis slowed from his 40-point routine from Games 2 and 3 to score 26, Middleton took a page out of the Freak’s book to put up 40 of his own. The Robin to Antetokounmpo’s Batman shot 46 percent from the floor and stepped up huge in a series where Milwaukee had lacked secondary scoring.

One Sun Rises and One Sun Sets

The Phoenix Suns wasted a big-time bounce-back performance from their leading scorer on Wednesday. Just three days after his worst scoring output since December 2020, Devin Booker couldn’t miss in Game 4. The 24-year-old went off for a game-high 42 on 61 percent shooting, his most efficient game since Game 1 against the Nuggets over a month ago. It was his highest output since he knocked down 47 while eliminating the Lakers.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the almost always dependable Chris Paul had one of his worst healthy games of these playoffs. CP3 posted just ten points for his lowest total since battling shoulder issues in the Lakers’ first-round series. He also shot just 38.5 percent, and maybe most unlike him and damaging to the Suns coughed the ball up five times in the loss. His most costly turnover came late in the fourth quarter, which led to a Bucks converted fastbreak that really put the nail in Phoenix’s coffin for Game 4.

Game 5 Outlook and Odds

The home team has won every game so far in this series, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise that Phoenix is once again favored back in Arizona. In this crucial Game 5, the Suns will enter as a +4 favorite and -172 on the moneyline at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Their average margin of victory at home in these Finals has been 11.5 points, so the spread is looking good on that trend.

Milwaukee is sitting at +144 on the moneyline, and that number feels like good value as long as it stays above +125.

The total is set at 218.5 for Game 5, coming down a few points from the last few totals. Three of the four games have gone over that number, with Game 4 coming in at 212 total points scored. Both teams shot poorly from three-point land on Wednesday, so you have to think they’ll both be more efficient on Saturday. Roll with the over in Game 5.