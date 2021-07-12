NBA Finals Game 4: Take The Points With The Suns?

NBA Finals Game 4 Outlook

With game four of the NBA Finals set to go on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns are currently +4.5 underdogs at the FanDuel Sportsbook. With a series lead, it can seem like a lot of points. But seeing Game 3 and the way that the Bucks play in front of his home crowd, with the pressure, their backs up against the wall, you can realize that they have done this throughout the entire playoffs. It started in the series against the Brooklyn Nets all the way through. They’re often down 2-0 when they play their best ball and they have shown up every single time this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a better group of individual basketball talents and what we learned last night is that if you can get DeAndre Ayton off the floor, he may be the Phoenix Suns’ most important player. Chris Paul is the MVP of the Suns and Devin Booker is the most talented player on the roster, but when DeAndre Ayton is not out there, it is a completely different defense. Giannis Antetkounmpo was able to flourish against them when they went in that to that soft 2-3 zone with Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder standing in the middle. He put his head down and was able to get to the rim consistently without having to go to the free-throw line to get his two points.

More importantly, there is no rim protector out there to prevent Jrue Holiday from getting that dribble penetration. Khris Middleton is getting open looks and all of a sudden the safety net of having DeAndre Ayton standing on that foul line is gone. It’s a lot different when it’s not him out there because he’s got the size, the wingspan, and the foot speed. It allows the Suns help-defenders to stay on the perimeter while Milwaukee is driving and just allows so much for the Phoenix Suns to do on the defensive side. The Bucks need to get Ayton into foul trouble and we may see a repeat of the game three performance.