NBA Finals Game 5: Best Bets

Phoenix Suns Best Bets

Going over (-112), the total makes a lot of sense especially since it dipped to a series low of 218 for this one on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Even teasing it down a few points could be a smart play. The Suns going over 110.5 on their own makes even more sense as their scoring should be more in line with Games 1 and 2 when they scored 118 in each win. Their offense should fire much stronger back in Arizona.

Chris Paul needs to play better — a focussed veteran like CP3 going after the first championship of his illustrious Hall of Fame career should produce a much better version of his Game 4 self. That being said, the points+assists prop at the FanDuel Sportsbook is the smarter one to target rather than solely points (21.5). Paul has to go over 30.5 (-111) on the combo play, and the bet allows you to cash in on his play-making ability.

Different players can step up, and CP3 is a master at finding the hot hand. Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and Jae Crowder are all players that have shown they can fire up and score. DeAndre Ayton is coming off a 13-game streak, scoring in double-digits so he’s another guy that can benefit from being fed by Paul. His assists and points totals should come in Game 5, so confidently take the over.

Big Game Coming for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Taking Giannis on the points over may seem risky at first because 33.5 (-110) is a huge number, but how can anyone trust his supporting cast. Jrue Holiday shot 20, that’s right, 20 percent on Wednesday. Gotta be done with him. Khris Middleton doesn’t travel well, averaging almost three points less per game on the road in these playoffs and scored just 11 in Game 2 in Phoenix.

The Freak is gonna have to carry that kind of a workload he did in Games 2 and 3 again in this crucial series tiebreaker. How can you not trust him after his dominant performance in the paint in those games where he went over 40 in each game? He has figured out postseason basketball, at least to a degree. For the Bucks to hang in the desert, Giannis will have to carry the load, and another 40-point game is not at all out of the question.