NBA Finals Game 5 Preview & Game 4 Recap

NBA Finals Overview

After four games in the NBA Finals, we are deadlocked at two, with both teams getting wins on their home floors. Phoenix was a 5.5-point favorite with the total at 219.5 in game one, and it’s interesting to see that the books didn’t put it right back to where it was. With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing status and ability no longer in question like it was in game one, the line for game five has been put at four as of Thursday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The books value Giannis as a total game-changer if they are moving the line that much with him, proving he is at his best.

You also have to consider that all the pressure is not only on Phoenix but, more importantly, Chris Paul to bounce back after a poor game four. The concept of him not getting it done in the postseason is only going to get louder and could rattle him a bit. That letdown in game four was a shocker to most, and his ability to have a strong outing may swing this series one way or another.