NBA Finals Game 5 Preview & Game 4 Recap

After four games in the NBA Finals, we are deadlocked at two, with both teams getting wins on their home floors. Phoenix was a 5.5-point favorite with the total at 219.5 in game one, and it’s interesting to see that the books didn’t put it right back to where it was. With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing status and ability no longer in question like it was in game one, the line for game five has been put at four as of Thursday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The books value Giannis as a total game-changer if they are moving the line that much with him, proving he is at his best.
You also have to consider that all the pressure is not only on Phoenix but, more importantly, Chris Paul to bounce back after a poor game four. The concept of him not getting it done in the postseason is only going to get louder and could rattle him a bit. That letdown in game four was a shocker to most, and his ability to have a strong outing may swing this series one way or another.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.