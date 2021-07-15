NBA Finals MVP Odds: Devin Booker on Chris Paul's Heels After Game 4 Scoring Outburst on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Bucks took another pivotal game in the 2021 NBA Finals and knotted up the series at two games apiece on Wednesday night. Despite the 109-103 loss, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had another phenomenal scoring output with his 42-point effort.

Thanks to some phenomenal scoring outbursts, and a little bit of history, Booker's odds to win NBA Finals MVP have skyrocketed on FanDuel Sportsbook. He now sits firmly on the heels of teammate Chris Paul for the award.

Devin Booker's making history in his first postseason run ? pic.twitter.com/APiIj0MDWF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

Devin Booker Finals MVP Odds

This NBA Finals series took on new life when the Bucks won back-to-back games at home and evened the series at 2-2. In Game 3, it was all about shutting down the Suns' leading scorer in Booker. Milwaukee held Booker to just 10 points in Game 3 and his odds sat at a measly +1600.

Then, Booker went off for 42 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field in Game 4 despite not recording a single three-pointer. Now, with the series all tied up, Booker owns +240 odds to hoist the MVP hardware. Paul sits slightly ahead with +170 odds while Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo owns the best odds at +110.

Booker's scoring outburst in Game 4 was historic as well. Booker (542) passed Rick Barry (521) for the most points scored in a player’s first NBA Playoffs.

The 24-year-old shooting guard will look to continue his impressive scoring streak at home in Game 5. Phoenix enters Game 5 as 4-point favorites to take a 3-2 series lead.

