NBA Finals MVP Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo Overtakes Chris Paul as Favorite With Game 4 Win on FanDuel Sportsbook

The NBA Finals took on new life on Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks knotted the series up at two games apiece. Once again, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played a huge role in this Game 4 victory, pouring in 26 points, 14 rebounds and one game-saving block.

After another strong performance from the best player in this series, Antetokounmpo has overtaken Chris Paul as the leading-favorite to win Finals MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook.

CLUTCH BLOCK BY GIANNIS ? pic.twitter.com/jwB0b75o65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finals MVP Odds

Giannis' odds come in at +110 to win NBA Finals MVP following the crucial Game 4 victory. He sits closely ahead of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (+170), who has been relatively quiet since the series shifted to Milwaukee.

The other Suns guard, Devin Booker, gave it his all in the Game 4 loss after going off for 42 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field. As a result, Booker's odds for NBA Finals MVP have skyrocketed to +240.

If the Bucks hope to take their first series lead in the 2021 NBA Finals, and eventually hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, they'll need Antetokounmpo to remain in top form. Through four games, the superstar forward is averaging 32.3 points, 14 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Currently, the Bucks remain a slight underdog to win the series with their +125 odds compared to the Suns' -145 odds. Early on, the Bucks are 4-point underdogs heading into Game 5 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Adam Taylor McKillop is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Adam Taylor also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username atmckillop. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.