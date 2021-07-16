NBA Finals Prop Bets: Will Chris Paul Go Over 21.5 Points in Game 5?

The reality is some players perform better at home, and with the series shifting back to Phoenix tied at two, it’s best to look at a Sun that should have a boost with some Arizona home cooking.

An Un-Chris Paul Like Game 4

This might sound crazy if recency bias plays a big part looking at Chris Paul’s Game 4. He truly has his worst game of these playoffs with a clean bill of health. He struggled in a few of those first-round games with the Lakers but was dealing with a balky shoulder. He had just ten points on 38.5 percent shooting on Wednesday and an uncharacteristic five costly turnovers.

Since the start of the series, Suns in six games and CP3 for MVP was the play. Obviously, the value of that has changed with Paul sitting at +170 on the FanDuel Sportsbook’s Finals MVP odds board after his rare dud. He made some rookie mistakes in Game 4 as a normally trusted veteran. He can’t afford to make those mistakes again in this crucial Game 5.

Take Paul Over 21.5 Points

So many signs point to the usually in control Paul to come out and have a big game in front of his Suns faithful and lead his team to one win away from a title. The kind of business-like player CP3 is, gives confidence he can take over this matchup. He scored 32 in Game 1 and 23 in Game 2, so a performance closer to those numbers seems way more likely than back-to-back stinkers. Phoenix needs this game as they don’t want to go back to Milwaukee with the Bucks having a chance to win the NBA championship. Head to the FanDuel Sportsbook right now and book Paul over 21.5 points and thank us on Sunday.