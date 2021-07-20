NBA Finals: Suns vs. Bucks Game 6 Betting Strategy
July 20Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Game six of the NBA Finals tips off on Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks look to win their first title in 51 years. Heading home with a 3-2 series lead, they currently sit as 5-point favorites with the total at 221.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Betting the Moneyline and the Series Winner
The Phoenix Suns are +172 on the moneyline to win game six and +320 to win the series, a number that shows the books believing that the Suns would be favored at home if we reach Game 7. An interesting hedging opportunity can present itself if you take the Suns to win the series and we reach the championship deciding game where Milwaukee would likely sit at plus money while you are holding a +320 Phoenix ticket.
Betting the Total
As for the total, the game may tend to head towards the under. Being Game 6, possessions may be slightly harder to get in the fourth quarter, and defense is stronger than you typically see in the NBA. Game 5 destroyed the total, and it’d be hard to see a repeat of that with Phoenix playing with their backs against the wall.
