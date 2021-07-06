NBA Finals Updated MVP Odds And Value July 6th

NBA Finals Updated MVP Odds

With the NBA Finals set to tip off tonight, it’s time to lock in your NBA Finals MVP futures. The Suns’ Chris Paul is now the odds on favorite to win the award at +155. The 11-time all-star has become a popular choice for bettors after he dropped 41 points in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

He was essentially the final piece to a Suns team that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year. His impact over his career of turning teams into legitimate contenders with his arrival might also make him a sentimental choice, and at +150 odds, he’s well worth a look.

Paul has gradually been pulling away from his teammate, Devin Booker, who is now listed at +250. Booker’s odds are longer than Paul’s, despite averaging 27 points per game.

The former Kentucky product did a lot of the heavy lifting early in the playoffs when Paul was nursing an injured shoulder. In the conference quarterfinals, he scored over 30 points on four occasions, but he’s only scored 30+ points on three occasions since the conference semifinals. That alone should give you a clue about the balance Paul brings to the team. If the 16-year veteran propels the Suns to their first-ever NBA title, an NBA Finals MVP would be the icing on the cake.

