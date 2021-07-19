NBA Finals Updated MVP Odds July 19th

After the Milwaukee Bucks stormed back and stole game five from the Phoenix Suns on the road, they now lead the NBA finals with a chance to close things out Tuesday night at home in game six with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way on odds to win Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo’s Award to Lose

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, he currently sits at -430 as the heavy favorite to take home the award. But, we have already seen how the odds can fluctuate with each passing game in this series. There’s not much value since a Bucks game six or seven-win will likely give the award to Giannis, but the two biggest stars on the Suns both present more interesting value than Giannis does.

If Suns Even Series Devin Booker Could be a Steal

After a lackluster game three from Devin Booker, he became the first Sun to post back-to-back 40 point games in the NBA finals. Both of those games were lost by Phoenix, who has now lost three straight games in this series against the Bucks. If Booker can lead the Suns to a game six victory on the road, you will certainly see his number come much closer to positive value than it is right now at +650, which is a bet on him to stand out and the Suns to win the next two games. This is the type of value should look into following a game six win.

Chris Paul is the Longshot

Chris Paul has shown flashes but hasn’t been the effective player we saw in the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs during these finals. Paul is currently coming in at +700 and has the pedigree to help get Phoenix back in this series.