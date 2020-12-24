New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Game Information

New Orleans Pelicans 1-0 vs. Miami Heat 0-1

Date: Friday, December 25, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Arena

TV Coverage: ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans +176 | Heat -210

Spread: Heat -4.5

Total: 226

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pelicans +8500 | Heat +1600

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat News and Notes

The Pelicans are coming off a 113-99 road win against the Toronto Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram’s 24 points and 11 assists. Zion Williamson also had a double-double in 30 minutes, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The team collectively shot 52% from the field and led by as much as 16 points.

All five of the Pelicans starters played 29 minutes or more, and JJ Reddick posting meaningful minutes off the bench, recording 23 points.

In a 113-107 loss to the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat were led by Bam Adebayo in scoring, with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo also led the team in turnovers with seven.

With four of the five starters playing 30 minutes or more, the team shot 50.6% from the field, and Goran Dragic was the only bench player with meaningful minutes at 26.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Predictions and Picks

Most of the public is backing the Pelicans’ to cover with 69% and the moneyline at 79%, at the time of this writing. The SportsGrid Betting Model seems to agree. The model gives the Pelicans a 67% chance to win and lists them as a five-star bet for both the moneyline and spread.

Last season, the Pelicans covered the spread 54% of the time, scoring an average of 120.5 points per game and an 8.1-point differential in games in which they covered. As an underdog, they also covered 46.2% of the time last season.

However, the Heat have a .729-win percentage when favored, covering the spread 54% of the time. In this span, the Heat have allowed 107.7 points to opponents, posting a 6.8-point differential.

Look for the Pelicans to keep the pace up in this Christmas Day matchup. Only behind the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pelicans averaged 103.7 possessions per game last season. The lightning-face pace should force the Miami Heat to play catch-up, who were the 27th slowest team with 98 possessions per game. When Williamson and Ingram are on the floor together, they see most of the team’s usage, combining for more than 50% last season, averaging 32 points per game.

With both teams appearing healthy, the Pelicans look to be in a great spot for an upset.

The Pick: Pelicans +5