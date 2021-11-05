New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

NEW YORK KNICKS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Knicks (5-3) vs. Bucks (4-4)

Date: Friday, November 5

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

TV Coverage: ESPN

NEW YORK KNICKS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Knicks +142 | Bucks -168

Spread: Bucks -4.0

Total: 217.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Knicks +8000 | Bucks +700

NEW YORK KNICKS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS NEWS AND NOTES

Both of these teams have been a bit disappointing to start the year. The Bucks have gone just 4-4 after winning the NBA Finals last season, while the Knicks have gone 5-3. The Knicks are also on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Raptors and Pacers.

However, the Bucks will get a bit of help in this contest. Jrue Holiday has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, but he’s probable to return to the lineup on Friday. That would be a massive boost to their squad. Holiday has been one of the Bucks’ best players since the start of last year, providing an excellent combination of 3-point shooting and perimeter defense.

Holiday has played 2,862 regular season minutes since the start of last year, and the Bucks have a Net Rating of +9.4 over that time frame.

The Bucks will still be far from full strength in this contest – Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo all remain sidelined – but getting Holiday back is a step in the right direction.

The Knicks enter this game at full strength, but I still have concerns about how good this team is. They were one of the biggest surprises in basketball last season, but they lack the talent to compete with the top teams in the league. The Hawks quickly dispatched them in the playoffs, and their wins to start the new year aren’t all that impressive. They needed two overtimes to beat the Celtics on opening night, and their win vs. the Bulls came by a single point.

Ultimately, the Bucks are the better team in this matchup, even with all their injury woes. The SportsGrid Betting Model gives them nearly a 77% chance to win this matchup and has the expected margin of victory as 8.6 points.

NEW YORK KNICKS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Knicks 23.18% | Bucks 76.82%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bucks – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Bucks – 4.5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1 star

