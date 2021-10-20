October 20 NBA Betting Guide: A Two-Pack Of Underdogs

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, October 20

The NBA regular season kicked off Tuesday with a thrilling double-header featuring three of the last four NBA champions. Specifically, the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks looked impressive in a dominant 127-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday, 22 more teams will be in action to kick off their season. We’ll preview a few games and see if we can cash tickets at the betting window.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets +215 | Suns -260

Spread: Suns -6.5

Total: 224.5

NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets +2500 | Suns +1500

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Denver Nuggets will likely play much of the season without point guard Jamal Murray, giving way to Monte Morris, who will be elevated from the reserves to the starting lineup. While that undoubtedly weakens Denver’s bench, I think the starting rotation is better than expected — given that the Nuggets had an entire training camp to integrate Aaron Gordon into the team.

I think the Nuggets improved in the offseason with the addition of Jeff Green. They were also very efficient with their lone draft pick by selecting Bones Hyland from Virginia Commonwealth University with the 26th pick. You might not know much about Hyland because he played at a mid-major school, declaring for the draft as a sophomore after averaging 19.5 points per game. He then averaged 19.8 points during the four-game stint during the NBA Summer League.

The Nuggets played Hyland 28 minutes per game during the preseason, so I’d expect him to be a big part of this offense moving forward.

As for the Suns, they’re essentially bringing back the same team from last season. And while that’s not necessarily a terrible thing for a team that went to the NBA Finals, I think they’re a bit overvalued in this spot against a Nuggets team that had a better offseason in terms of the free-agent market and the draft.

Denver was a bit exposed during the playoff series, but the Nuggets won the last four road games against Phoenix during the regular season. Phoenix is laying 6.5 points in this opener, and I love the angle of fading the team that lost the finals in the season opener.

Take the points with the road underdog.

The Bet: Nuggets 6.5

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers +100 | Hornets -118

Spread: Hornets -1.5

Total: 223.5

NBA Championship Odds: Pacers +10000 | Hornets +13000

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, News, Analysis and Picks

One team I’m expecting to see massive improvement is the Indiana Pacers. There’s a clear direction for the organization with a roster of players who’ve put the work in during the last few seasons. That’s where the Charlotte Hornets would like to get to, but they’re not there yet.

Indiana has three players who averaged 20 points last season, while the Hornets had only two. Further, Indiana finished sixth in scoring compared to Charlotte, which finished 22nd. The Pacers have shown to be much more efficient — particularly on the fastbreak as they ranked second behind only the Nets in this category.

That speaks to the quality of shots they can create offensively, which is a massive boost to the team.

Indiana was significantly affected by the loss of center Myles Turner, who only played in 47 games yet averaged 3.4 blocks per contest. His defensive rating (108.0) was higher than Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz (100.5), who won the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award.

I think the Pacers will be a better team defensively this season if they can keep Turner healthy. He figures to be a much better deterrent inside the paint than the Hornets’ big Mason Plumlee. Charlotte doesn’t have many defensive stoppers on a roster that allowed 115.0 points per 100 possessions. That could prove ideal for a Pacers team that’s exceptionally versatile in scoring the basketball.

Indiana’s dominance was on full display last season when it erupted for 144 points in the playoff play-in game against the Hornets. I can’t see Charlotte getting too many stops in this ballgame.

Grab the points with the undervalued underdogs on the road.

The Bet: Pacers +1.5

