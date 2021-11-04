Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Thunder (1-6) vs. Lakers (5-3)

Date: Thursday, November 4

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Thunder +420 | Lakers -560

Spread: Lakers -10.5

Total: 217.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Thunder +25000 | Lakers +500

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS NEWS AND NOTES

The Thunder caught a massive break in this contest. LeBron James has been ruled out with an abdominal injury, which leaves the Lakers without one of the best players in the league.

LeBron is now 37 years old, but he’s still playing at an extremely high level. He’s averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game, and he leads the team in usage rate.

The Lakers were significantly worse without LeBron on the court last season, and those figures have carried into the new year. Their offensive rating has plummeted to just 104.7 points per 100 possessions without King James, and they’ve allowed 107.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Lakers still have Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to pick up the slack. Those are two excellent players, but neither can do the same things LeBron does on a basketball court.

The rest of the Lakers’ roster is full of past-their-prime veterans who are hoping for an easy ring. If their stars can’t get the job done, there isn’t any help coming from the reserves.

The Lakers should still have enough firepower to beat the Thunder, who have been one of the worst teams in basketball this season. However, I don’t know if they’ll be able to cover.

The Thunder have some promising young players on their roster, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 27 points in four of his past five games – including one against the Lakers – while Giddey has impressed during his rookie campaign. He posted a double-double with 18 points and ten assists in his last game vs. the Lakers, which the Thunder ultimately won by eight points.

The Lakers are still being shown a ton of love on FanDuel Sportsbook, with LeBron being out of the lineup. The line dropped by just 2.5 points after the James news, so they’re still favored by 10.5. That’s too much.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Thunder 28.54% | Lakers 71.46%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Thunder – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Thunder – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1 star

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.