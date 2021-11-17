Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York Heavy Favorites at MSG

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks News and Notes

This will be the third meeting between the two this season – each registering a victory on the other’s home floor.

New York comes in as heavy favorites (-12) against an Orlando squad struggling mightily in the early going. The Magic have won just three games, are currently riding a three-game skid, and are 28th overall in average scoring margin (-10.2).

These statistics would seemingly point to the Knickerbockers being a safe bet across the board. Well, not so fast. New York’s -750 moneyline and -12 spread seem awfully high for a team that has not exactly been playing inspired basketball of late. The Knicks have only two wins in their past five contests and have had their fair share of struggles at home thus far. New York boasts a record of just 3-4 at Madison Square Garden, allowing opponents to score 111.1 points compared to 103.6 on the road. Tom Thibodeau’s gang is under .500 (3-4) against the spread at home. For all of its struggles, Orlando is a respectable 3-3 against the spread as 11.5 point underdogs or more. It’s a long shot, but the better value might be the Magic in the hopes they cover or potentially pull off the upset.

On the injury front, Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs will play after missing Monday’s contest with a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, the Knicks bench will be without a solid contributor in center Nerlens Noel, missing his fourth straight game with a knee sprain.

With the game total set at 209.5, our model leans towards the over. New York is 13th in points per game at 108.4 and face a Magic defense allowing 110.1. Orlando only averages 99.9 points per contest but did manage to score 110 in their victory over the Knicks on October 24th. The Knicks’ struggles at home could provide Jamahl Mosley’s young group an opportunity for increased offensive output this evening.