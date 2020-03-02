Pacers vs Spurs NBA Betting Preview

Winners of five of their last six, the Indiana Pacers hit the road Monday night to match up against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs head into this one after a tough, 114-113 win over Orlando on Saturday.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Betting Odds

Money Line

Indiana Pacers: -128

San Antonio Spurs: +112

Spread

Indiana Pacers -2: -110

San Antonio Spurs +2: -110

Total

Over 221.5: -110

Under 221.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Somewhat Impressive: The Spurs' defense has been on point lately, holding their last three opponents to under 43 percent shooting.

Recent Trends: 14 of the Pacers' 24 losses this season have come on the road. Some of that has to do with the plethora of injuries the roster faced in the first half of the season, but hovering around a .500 record on the road isn't a recipe for a team looking to make a playoff push. The Spurs are disciplined at home and the Pacers will need a strong performance Monday night to squeak out the win.

Momentum: Indiana is shooting close to 52 percent from the field in their last three games. They'll hope for similar numbers on Monday, considering the Spurs' No. 26 scoring defense ranking/rating.

ATS: Indiana is 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS) after giving up 100 or more points their last time out. The Spurs are 1-5 ATS in their last six following an ATS loss. They failed to cover the 4-point spread in their 1-point win vs Orlando last time out.

Projected Leaders

T.J. Warren is projected to lead Indiana with 17 points on 50% shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

LaMarcus Aldridge is projected to lead San Antonio with 20 points on 51% shooting, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. Note: Shoulder injury has Aldridge listed as potentially out, at the time of publication.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 226 points.

