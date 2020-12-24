Pelicans vs Heat Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for NBA Christmas Day Game

Pelicans vs Heat Christmas Day Game Info

NBA Christmas Day Game

New Orleans Pelicans (1-0, 1-0 Away) vs. Miami Heat (0-1, 0-0 Home)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena — Miami, FL

Coverage: ESPN

Pelicans vs Heat Spread & Odds

Moneyline: NOP: (+160) | MIA: (-190)

Spread: NOP: +4.5 (-110) | MIA: -4.5 (-110)

Total: 226 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NOP: (48%) | MIA: (52%)

Odds to Win NBA Finals: NOP: (+8500) | MIA: (+1600)

Pelicans vs Heat Expert Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Pelicans: 42.4%

Heat: 57.6%

Pelicans vs Heat Betting Trends

– New Orleans is 1-0 against the spread (ATS) this season.

– The total hit the under in New Orleans' first game.

– Miami is 0-1 ATS this season.

– The total hit the over in Miami's first game.

Pelicans vs Heat Stats

– Miami lost to the Orlando Magic, 113-107, in its season opener.

– New Orleans defeated the Toronto Raptors, 113-99, in its season opener.

