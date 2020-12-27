Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-0)

Date: Sunday, December 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV Coverage: FSOH, CSP

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers -286 Cavaliers +236

Spread: 76ers -7 (-110) Cavaliers +7 (-110)

Total: 216.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: 76ers +2500 Cavaliers +25000

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers News and Notes

A pair of 2-0 teams will meet in Cleveland; one somewhat expected, the other quite surprising.

Philadelphia came into this season as one of the better teams in the East and a top-ten squad overall. Cleveland didn’t. The Cavaliers have the longest odds in the league to win the NBA title and aren’t even expected to make the playoffs. Despite the grim forecast, Cleveland has surprisingly jumped out to a 2-0 start. Granted, Detroit and Charlotte are only slightly ahead of the Cavs on the NBA Championship odds list, but a 2-0 start is a 2-0 start.

Cleveland started with a home-opener win against the Hornets, followed by a win in Detroit. The Cavs have an average margin of victory of eight points so far, so they’ve taken these games reasonably convincingly. Much of their success can be attributed to the play of one of their newer acquisitions.

Most people forget the Cavs acquired Andre Drummond from the Pistons last season, about a month before the league shut down because of the pandemic. The Hornets and Drummond’s former team were rudely reminded this week. Drummond has started the season with back-to-back double-doubles. The former UConn standout put up 14 and 14 in Cleveland’s homer-opener against the Hornets and followed that by dominating his ex-teammates. Drummond made fantasy owners very happy, putting up a ridiculous line of 23 points, 16 boards, 3 blocks, 4 steals, and even added five assists in the win.

Collin Sexton also deserves much of the credit for the Cavs’ hot start. The third-year former 8th overall draft pick is leading the team scoring almost 30 points per game. The 5th pick from the 2019 draft is also making noise for Cleveland. Darius Garland is putting up 21.5 points per game and averaging a team-leading nine assists. Kevin Love made his season debut in the Cavs second game and nearly hit a double-double with 15 points and nine boards in the Detroit win.

With a mix of youth and established veterans, the Cavs could surprise some people this season. Keep an eye on them for some sneaky covers and home-court performances.

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t sneaking up on anyone. Everyone is aware of the talent the Sixers bring and may now have the Head Coach to bring it all together.

Doc Rivers, who was hired in the off-season as the new head man in Philly, has the Sixers off to a 2-0 start and has got his 945th career win in the process. The victory puts Rivers alone in 10th place on the all-time coaching list. Bigger kudos may be the inspired ball Rivers has Joel Embiid playing.

Like Drummond, Embiid can boast a pair of double-doubles to open the year as well. In the season-opener over the Wizards, the Sixers big man put up 29 points and 14 rebounds and followed it up with a 27 and 10 performance in the 20-point win over the Knicks.

Ben Simmons has also started the season strong, averaging nearly a double-double with 15.5 points and 9.0 boards per game. Simmons is also leading the team with 2.5 blocks per game. Along with Simmons, four other Sixers are scoring in double-digits, including Embiid, Tobias Harris (13.5), Seth Curry (15.0), and Shake Milton (14.5).

Philly has beaten the Cavaliers in five of their past six meetings but has only covered three times during that span. Points have been at a premium in recent meetings as they went under in four of the last five head-to-head matchups.

Keep an eye on Kevin Love’s status. Even though he made his season debut on Saturday, he’s still nursing that calf injury, and Cleveland may hold him out for the second half of their back-to-back.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: 76ers 60.18% Cavaliers 39.82%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Cavaliers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Cavaliers – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

