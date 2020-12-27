Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-0)

Date: 12/27/20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV Coverage: Fox Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: (Open: 76ers -235/Cavaliers +195) (Current: 76ers -260/Cavaliers +215)

Spread: (Open: 76ers -6) (Current: Cavaliers -6.5)

Total: (Open: 218) (Current: 217)

NBA Championship Odds: 76ers +2500/Cavaliers +25000

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers News and Notes

The Philadelphia 76ers come into this game with no players listed on the injury report. As for Cleveland, Kevin Porter (personal) and Matthew Dellavedova (back) were expected to be out until December 27th and could rejoin the team today. Dylan Windler remains out with a hand injury and is not expected to rejoin the team until January.

Here are some trends to note for the game:

The under is 4-1 in their last five meetings in Cleveland.

The under is on a 4-0 streak with Philadelphia as a favorite.

The over is on a 7-0 streak when Cleveland is playing on back-to-back days.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

We’re only two games into the season, and the NBA already has their teams playing on back-to-back days. The Sixers had a comfortable 20-point lead over the Knicks yesterday and now head to Cleveland to take on a Cleveland team that needed two periods of overtime to put away the Detroit Pistons. Both teams come into this matchup with 2-0 records, but this is particularly a tough spot for the Cavaliers against a much more quality team than the Pistons.

There were certainly some areas of concern for Cleveland in their last game as Larry Nance Jr., and Isaac Okoro played 24 and 41 minutes, yet neither player scored a basket. That’s almost unimaginable, and things are unlikely to get any easier against a Philadelphia team that was ranked in the top-10 of defensive efficiency (1.06) last season. Cleveland is 19-31-2 ATS (-12.76 units) at home in a matchup where both teams are playing on no rest. They had four players who played over 40 minutes last night while Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 33 minutes. One thing I’m certain of is that I don’t want the dog in this matchup. Since this number looks short to me at 6.5, I’d look to lay the points with road favorite against a possibly weary Cavaliers team.