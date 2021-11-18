Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VS. DENVER NUGGETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

76ers (8-7) vs. Nuggets (9-5)

Date: Thursday, November 18

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Ball Arena

TV Coverage: NBA TV

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VS. DENVER NUGGETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: 76ers +260 | Nuggets -320

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Total: 221.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: 76ers +1800 | Nuggets +2300

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VS. DENVER NUGGETS NEWS AND NOTES

These two teams both have championship aspirations this season, but both teams are banged up at the moment. The Nuggets are playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., and they could also be without Will Barton. He was initially listed as doubtful for Thursday’s matchup but has since been upgraded to questionable.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are still dealing with some absences due to COVID-19. Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Danny Green is also out with a hamstring injury, while Ben Simmons remains away from the team for personal reasons.

One player who is active and thriving at the moment is Nikola Jokic. Last year’s NBA MVP is putting together arguably an even better season, averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through his first 13 games. He’s also been ridiculous efficient from the field, making 59.3% of his shots and 38.6% of his 3-pointers.

Without Embiid, the 76ers are going to struggle to slow down the talented big man. Andre Drummond has put together some big statistical performances in Embiid’s absence, but he’s not nearly the same defensive presence. The 76ers allow six additional points per 100 possessions with Drummond at center as opposed to Embiid.

Their offense also takes a hit without Embiid, averaging fewer points per 100 possessions. Overall, the 76ers have posted a Net Rating of -3.7 points per 100 possessions with Embiid off the court this season. The Nuggets are one of the best teams in basketball – they rank seventh in Net Rating – so they should be able to take advantage of this matchup.

Our Model gives the Nuggets a greater than 87% chance of winning this contest, while the current moneyline odds suggest the Nuggets will win 76.2% of the time. The Model also predicts an average margin of victory of 13.2 points, which would be more than enough to cover the current spread.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VS. DENVER NUGGETS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: 76ers 12.95% | Nuggets 87.05%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Nuggets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Nuggets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

