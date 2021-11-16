Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, News, Analysis, and Picks

With Ben Simmons still not with the 76ers, it is no debate that Joel Embiid needs to put up big numbers for the team if they want to be competitive. Well, tonight is just another game in a very tough stretch for 76ers being without Embiid after testing positive for COVID-19 eight days ago. It’s been four games without the big man for the 76ers, and in that stretch, they are 0-4 against the spread.

The 76ers, also in that stretch, have had their games go over the game total three of the four games. The 76ers and the Jazz have been held under 100 points only a combined three times this season. These are two teams that tend to score a lot of points, and it seems as if this contest is trending towards hitting the over.

The Jazz come into this one on a bit of a cold streak losing their last two but got two days of rest since hosting the heat at home. What does that extra day of rest mean for the Jazz? Well, so far this season, the Jazz are 2-0 against the spread when getting two or more days of rest.

You can’t talk about the Jazz without talking about Donovan Mitchell and how good he has been this season—ranked ninth in points per game with 25.6. He leads his team in points per game and steals per game and is a big reason why they find themselves in a playoff spot early on this season.

This may seem like a game the Jazz will win and don’t get me wrong, they most likely will. However, the moneyline doesn’t have enough value to justify putting a bet down on Utah.

The spread, however, seems to be an excellent pick for tonight as the Jazz have had the extra day of rest and play an injured 76ers team that has struggled to cover without Joel Embiid the last four games.