Picks From The Grid: NBA Sports Betting For February 7th

NBA Sports Betting Model Picks: February 7th, 2020

Here at SportsGrid, we love to have action down in as many favorable spots as possible. Part of getting those bets in has been tailing the proprietary SportsGrid NBA betting model (free!) which provides its 'outputs for each NBA game against the spread, moneyline and for the over/under.

There are a plethora of games to wager on for Friday, February 7th but the model has only three five-star selections for us. The model grades out favorable wagers on a sliding scale and five-star bets are ones that we can reasonably expect to beat the "rake" over the long term.

Toronto Raptors @ Indiana Pacers

Spread -1 Total 218.5

Pick: TOR -111

It is fairly easy to see why the model would think that this is a great price to get for the Raptors against the Pacers. The Raptors are second in the Eastern Conference and have a 37-14 record and are coming off of a win against this very Pacers team.

The Pacers might be without the services of Victor Oladipo in this game which may not be fully factored into the betting line as he is listed as questionable. Toronto has the second-best defensive rating of all NBA teams and they rank ninth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage on offense.

While they might not have Kawhi Leonard anymore, their rotation with two strong, ball-dominant guards and the frontcourt tandem of Pascal Siakim and Serge Ibaka, the Raptors have proven themselves to be legit in the East. The Pacers have largely beaten expectations this year but at a very thin price, our modeling suggests that Toronto is the better team and the better bet.

Analysis as of 3PM EST. For updated odds and live star ratings please reference the SportsGrid Betting Model.

Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards

Spread -2.5 Total 233.5

Pick: UNDER 233.5

The under is the favored side of the game here by the SportsGrid betting model and there are a few key reasons why. The Wizards and Mavericks have both been good offensive teams this year but are suffering through major injuries. The Wizards are without Thomas Bryant and they just traded two of their best bench guards (Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae) which will give more playing time to bad offensive players like Ish Smith and Gary Payton.

The Mavs have probably the biggest offensive injury that the sport could see with Luka Doncic on the sideline. The offense has been markedly worse for a team that was already 24th in the NBA in pace. Rick Carlisle has long been famous for "calling plays out" to his point guard and while he didn't have to do that with Luka, you can bet he will be conversing with Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson as they march up the court.

In this case, the model aligns with a more popular narrative that the Mavericks play slow games. Slow games, of course, will equal fewer points!

Portland Trail Blazers And Utah Jazz

Spread 8.5 Total 226.5

Pick: UNDER 226.5

We end our model picks with yet another under. Unders are generally not popular investments at retail sportsbooks or with public bettors. When you see "sharp" sports bettors talk about bets they make, many times they will utter that unders are more favorable because they are not fun bets to make. Therefore, there is always a feeling that the sharp side of a given game is the under side.

These two teams are primed for an under. The Jazz have been under 107 points for each of their last three games and just lost to a SEVEN MAN Denver Nuggets team that scored only 98 points. Portland, on the other hand, is a bad defensive team but a good offensive team. The value created here by the under is the supposition that this game is in Utah (one of the hardest-to-play-in environments in the NBA) and at much lower than normal pace for the Blazers.

