Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Blazers (10-9) vs. Warriors (16-2)

Date: Friday, November 26

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Blazers +205 | Warriors -250

Spread: Warriors -6.0

Total: 225.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Blazers +10000 | Warriors +600

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NEWS AND NOTES

What am I missing here? On one hand, we have the Blazers. They’ve been better recently, winning four of their past five games, but they’re still a mediocre basketball team. Additionally, all four wins of those wins have come at home while this contest is on the road. This season, the Blazers are just 1-8 away from home, so they’ve been one of the worst road teams in basketball.

On the other hand, we have the Warriors. They’ve been the best team in basketball this season by whatever metric you want to look at. They own the best record, are first in Net Rating, and rank in the top two in offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Warriors will be slightly undermanned in this spot – Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala have both been ruled out, but neither of those players significantly impacts the squad. They can lean on guys like Jordan Poole, Otto Porter, and Juan Toscano-Anderson to absorb those minutes, and that should work out just fine.

The main thing for the Warriors is that they will have Steph Curry, who is playing as good as he ever has this season. He’s leading the league with an average of 28.2 points per game, and he’s averaging a career-best 5.4 made 3-pointers per game. He’s emerged as the favorite to win the MVP award on FanDuel Sportsbook, and he’s been one of the most impactful players in the league.

Ultimately, it makes no sense that the Warriors are favored by just six points in this matchup. The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model gives the Warriors a nearly 85% chance of winning, and it pegs the average margin of victory at around 12 points. That makes the Warriors an excellent value on the moneyline and against the spread.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Blazers 15.25% | Warriors 84.75%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Warriors – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Warriors – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 2 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.