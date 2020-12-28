Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Information

Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1)

Date: Monday, December 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Staples Center

TV Coverage: NBATV, TWSN, CSNW

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Trail Blazers +142 Lakers -166

Spread: Trail Blazers +3.5 (-109) Lakers (-3.5 (-112)

Total: 225 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Trail Blazers +5500 Lakers +270

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers News and Notes

The defending NBA Champions and their first-round opponents from last year’s playoffs renew hostilities on Monday night in LA.

The Portland Trail Blazers were the first stepping stone on the LA Lakers’ run to their first championship with LeBron James. James and the Lakers disposed of Damian Lillard and his Blazers in five games to kick off the NBA bubble playoffs a season ago.

Portland has gotten off to a bit of a slow start to this season. The favored Blazers were handled in their home opener 120-100 by the Jazz to start the campaign and then had to battle back in the second game of the season. Portland was taken to the limit by the Rockets, who were missing six players because of COVID protocols. The Blazers needed overtime to overcome a slow start and gut out the 128-126 win.

The Blazers’ other guard has been the story for Portland early on. CJ McCollum put up 44, including a career-high nine 3-pointers in the win against Houston. McCollum is leading the team scoring 36 a game. Lillard scored 32 with nine assists in the win after a disappointing opener when he scored just nine on 4 of 12 shooting. While the scoring was there for Lillard in game two of the season, he’s been struggling from the field, shooting just 37 percent on the year.

The Lakers started their season with a quasi home-game against town rivals and arena sharing Clippers. The other LA team came to play and spoiled the Lakers championship celebration home opener to take the game 116-109. The Clippers dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George outdueled LeBron and Anthony Davis’s Lakers pair. Leonard and Paul combined for 59 points, more than half of the team total, while the Lakers duo scored 40, with James shooting just 41 percent from the floor.

The opening loss may have awakened a sleeping giant as the mighty Lakers went on to dummy Dallas and Minnesota. LA dropped 138 on Dallas, followed by 127 points on the Timberwolves in a pair of blowout wins. The big offensive showing launched the Lakers to the number one scoring team in the league, amassing 374 points in just three games. LA is also leading the NBA in field goal percentage shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

In addition to their big-two, some credit has to go to last year’s Sixth Man of the Year winner and free-agent signing Montrezl Harrell. The former Clipper is averaging 17 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 73 percent from the field.

Outside of Harrell, it could be a very different Lakers team taking the floor against the Blazers. Anthony Davis missed Sunday’s win over Minnesota with a calf contusion and will be a game-time decision. LeBron played through ankle issues in the victory, but now on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Lakers may want to hold him out.

The Blazers will also look different as Carmelo Anthony is out because of COVID-19 protocols. Anthony is averaging ten points but has only played around 20 minutes per game early on.

LA has covered in three of four and seven of their past ten meetings with Portland, while the under landed in three of their past five matchups.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Trail Blazers 7.64% Lakers 92.36%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Lakers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Lakers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 1 star

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.