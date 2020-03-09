Raptors vs Jazz NBA Betting Preview

Having already clinched a postseason spot, the second-seeded team in the East -- Toronto -- hits the road Monday night for a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Utah heads into this one on a day of rest following the 6-point win vs Detroit.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Odds

Money Line

Toronto Raptors: +154

Utah Jazz: -180

Spread

Toronto Raptors +4.5: -110

Utah Jazz -4.5: -110

Total

Over 224: -110

Under 224: -110

Key Points to Consider

Defense Wins: Toronto continues to surprise opponents and fans alike as they keep putting up stellar numbers despite losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the offseason. They hold opponents to under 107 points per game, as they continue to lead the association in most defensive categories. Opponents shoot just 43 percent from the field vs Toronto.

Offense vs Defense: Whereas Toronto boasts numbers on the defensive end, Utah comes into this one ranked in the top five in shooting percentage. They ride a five-game win streak into Monday's game.

Some Numbers: While both sides are capable of putting up some big numbers, the recent trends from Utah opponents has us leaning on the UNDER. Utah's last three opponents have scored 104 points, 94, and 105, respectively.

Projected Leaders

For Toronto, Pascal Siakam is projected to finish with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell is projected to finish with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The UNDER.

3-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. On average, total combined score in AccuScore sims is 221.7 points.

