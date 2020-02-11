Rockets vs Celtics NBA Betting Preview

We've said it before and we'll say it again -- we're always interested when odds-makers and AccuScore sim data are on opposite sides of the money line. And that's exactly what we've got in Tuesday night's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics. The recently-struggling Houston Rockets look to get back on track after losing two of their last three -- all without center Clint Capela who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Vegas Odds

Money Line

Boston Celtics: +110

Houston Rockets: -130

Spread

Boston Celtics +2: -110

Houston Rockets -2: -110

Total

Over 232 -110

Under 232: -110

Key Points to Consider

Health Matters: Boston heads into this matchup after winning seven in a row, one of the best stretches of the season for any team. Why is Boston finally playing up to expectations? They are healthy, simple as that. Their last time out (vs OKC Thunder), Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker combined for 53 points. Add in the likes of a Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown and you've easily got one of the best rosters in the league when healthy.

No Defense: The Rockets have never been known for defense, but losing Clint Capela in their recent trade made it even worse. Boston is ranked No. 5 in offense, while being ranked No. 3 in defense. This won't be an easy battle for the Rockets and their current roster.

Out-Rebounded: In the Rockets' recent back-to-back losses, they have been out-rebounded as they're forced to play small ball without Clint Capela. Opposing teams are shooting 51+ percent from the field vs Houston.

Projected Leaders



Jayson Tatum is projected to lead Boston with 24 points on 46% shooting, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 steal.

None other than James Harden is projected to lead Houston with 31 points on 46% shooting, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Analyst's Pick

Boston to cover.

Whereas odds-makers have the Houston Rockets as home favorites, AccuScore sim data has much more side value on the visiting Celtics. Boston actually wins more sims than does Houston, leading us to lean on the road team to keep things very close. Average score in sims is 116-114.5, in favor of Boston.

