San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

SAN ANTONIO SPURS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Spurs (1-3) vs. Mavericks (2-1)

Date: Thursday, October 28

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

SAN ANTONIO SPURS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Spurs +215 | Mavericks -260

Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Total: 220.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Spurs +24000 | Mavericks +3000

SAN ANTONIO SPURS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS NEWS AND NOTES

The Spurs have not had a great start to the year, winning just one of their first four games. That doesn’t feel like an aberration. This is expected to be a rebuilding year for the Spurs, who have lost DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay over the past year.

That said, the Mavericks have plenty of questions of their own. They’ve won two of their first three games, but they’ve played an easy schedule. Their two wins have come against the Rockets and Raptors, and they were blown out in a loss to the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have played a brutal schedule. Their three losses have come against the Nuggets, Bucks and Lakers, who all have title aspirations this season. They’ve also been competitive in those contests, with only their loss to the Bucks coming by more than six points.

The Mavericks are also going to be without Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday. Porzingis isn’t the same player as he was in his prime, but the Mavs don’t have many quality big men to replace him in the rotation. Boban Marjanovic should get a few minutes, but guys like Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber should soak up the majority.

Ultimately, our Model gives the Spurs a reasonable chance of pulling off the upset in this contest. It also has the expected margin of victory at less than two points, which makes the Spurs an appealing target on the spread. The Spurs are also a popular sharp target on tonight’s slate, garnering 80% of the spread dollars.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Spurs 43.88% | Mavericks 56.12%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Spurs – 4.75 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Spurs – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.