San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets look to carry their early-season momentum into tonight’s game after both teams started the season with victories. Based on our modeling, there’s a distinct advantage in backing the Spurs in tonight’s contest.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information

Spurs (1-0) vs. Nuggets (1-0)

Date: Friday, October 22

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena

TV Coverage: ALT, CW35

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Spurs +265|Nuggets -330

Spread: Spurs +8 (-114)|Nuggets -8 (-106)

Total: 221 Over (-110) |Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Spurs +24000 Nuggets +2500

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Spurs 44.01% Nuggets 55.99%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Spurs – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Spurs – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 3.5 Stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets News and Notes

The Nuggets knocked off the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns 110-98 in their first game. Denver limited the Suns to 41.4% shooting, winning points in the paint 42-34 thanks to 27 points from reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets showed that depth is still their strength, with six different players hitting double-digits in points. Denver finished the 2020-21 season with the seventh-most points and appears to be picking up where they left off last year.

The Spurs know that there’s strength in numbers and also had seven different double-digit scorers in their season-opening win over the Orlando Magic. San Antonio relied on their depth throughout the game, scoring at least 29 points each quarter, thanks to 98 total shot attempts. It wasn’t quantity over quality, though, as they still managed to knock down 50.0% of their shots from the field.

Both teams can push the ball upcourt, and we’re expecting that up-tempo offense tonight in Denver. Our projections indicate there’s a substantive edge in backing the Spurs tonight. According to our forecasts, San Antonio sits at 44.01%, significantly better than the 27.4% implied probability of +265. There’s also an edge in taking the over, as these teams keep the ball moving in their uptempo offenses.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid