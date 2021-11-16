San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Clippers Look to Stay Hot in November

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information

SAS (4-9) LAC (8-5) Date: 11/16/2021 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Staples Center

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (210) vs. LA Clippers (-278) Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs ( 250 ) vs. LA Clippers ( -310 ) Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (6.5) vs. LA Clippers (-6.5) Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs ( 7.5 ) vs. LA Clippers ( -7.5 ) Game Total (Open): 218.5 Game Total (Current): 219.5

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs (28.65%) vs. LA Clippers (71.35%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 0 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS – 0 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers, News, Analysis, and Picks

Tuesday’s game at the Staples Center is between two teams in very different positions. The Los Angeles Clippers have been extremely hot in November, winning seven of their eight games this month. On the other side, Spurs fans are already counting down the days until the 2022 NBA draft.

Paul George has been fantastic for the Clippers this season, averaging 26.5 points per game which puts him in a tie for fourth in the NBA. The Clippers two-way threat is leading the team in the three major categories (points, assists, and rebounds per game) along with leading the team in steals.

In November, LA has been scoring a ton, averaging 112.1 points per game, which has boosted their season average to 108.5, good for 14th in the league. The Clippers are a solid defensive team but can show up on the offensive end when needed, which has been the case in their past eight games.

On the other side of the court, despite being right near the bottom of the standings, the Spurs have been one of the better offensive teams averaging 109.6 points per game, good for 10th in the NBA this season. The Spurs are led by Dejounte Murray, averaging 18.4 points a game but are a very committee-based team with seven players scoring 10 or more a game.

This is a tough matchup to find value or confidence in either the spread or the Moneyline. However, the over seems like one opportunity to find some value. As I said, both teams can score a bunch, especially the Clippers in recent memory. This season, the Spurs are also one of the few teams above .500 in favor of the over, going 7-5-1 this year.

Picks: Game Total: Over 220.5

