Scott Foster-Chris Paul History in Playoff Games Could Have Impact on Finals Game 6

The officials for Tuesday's pivotal NBA Finals Game 6 have been set, and long-time referee Scott Foster will serve as crew chief for this matchup. That could be very good news for the Milwaukee Bucks given Foster's history with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Here's what you need to know about Paul and Foster's history together.

Chris Paul’s teams are 1-12 in the last 13 playoff games officiated by Scott Foster. (CP didn’t play in that one win) pic.twitter.com/1gpk4cSPll — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 12, 2021

Paul and Foster have had multiple run-ins throughout the point guard's career.

Paul saw zero playoff success in Foster-reffed games while with the Houston Rockets. Then-teammate James Harden believed Foster's issues with him and Paul were "personal."

Chris Paul's issues with Scott Foster go way back to his rookie season. When Paul was with the Rockets, Houston was 0-6 in playoff games Foster officiated. James Harden went public and said it was personal and Foster should not be allowed to officiate games they're playing in. pic.twitter.com/LzLGvqI2qz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 20, 2021

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Paul called out Foster in his postgame press conference after he was given a delay of game penalty late in the contest.

Paul once again called out Foster during the 2021 playoffs. The veteran point guard highlighted that his teams were 0-11 to that point in playoff games where Foster was on the officiating crew.

Chris Paul redirected the end of his final three press conference questions tonight to the same stat: "11 games in a row." Paul's teams have lost 11 straight playoff games refereed by Scott Foster. pic.twitter.com/BvbZTGe3eX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 28, 2021

The Suns broke that streak with a win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but Paul was sidelined for that matchup.

Foster was back to ref Game 3 of the Finals, and it was Paul's team that was on the losing end once again. That made his teams just 1-12 in recent playoff games reffed by Foster.

Paul will have to buck his recent trend in Foster-involved games if he and Phoenix have any shot at forcing a Game 7.

