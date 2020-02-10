Spurs vs Nuggets NBA Betting Preview

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets match up for the first time this season as they meet at the Pepsi Center in Denver Monday night.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Vegas Odds

Money Line

San Antonio Spurs: +245

Denver Nuggets: -300

Spread

San Antonio Spurs +7: -110

Denver Nuggets -7: -110

Total

Over 216.5: -110

Under 216.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

On the Road: The Spurs are on a somewhat downward trend of late, having losing 30 of their first 52 to start the season. They are just 8-18 on the road. The Spurs will look to break a 4-game losing streak Monday night. Strong Start for Denver: Whereas the Spurs have struggled in the first half of the season, Denver is the exact opposite. They are on a three-game win streak, having won 20-of-26 at home so far.

X-Factor: DeMar DeRozan - despite the lack of team success - has held his own with 23 points per game and 5.2 assists per. Most impressively, he's shooting above 53 percent from the field.

Projected Leaders

For the Spurs, DeMar DeRozan is projected to finish with 21 points on 50% shooting, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is projected to finish with 25 points on 57% shooting, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

Four-star (out of four) hot trend pick on the spread here. Average total combined score in sims is 224 points.

