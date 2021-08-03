Suns And Jazz Retain Their Points Guards

Paul and Conley Staying Put

Two point guards that will remain with their teams in the Western Conference are Chris Paul for the Suns and Mike Conley for the Jazz. Paul opted out of his final year to sign a four-year $120 million contract to remain in Phoenix while the Jazz brings back Conley on a three-year deal worth $68 million.

Neither transaction affected the odds of either team winning the NBA Championship as the Suns are still 12 to 1, and the Jazz are 13 to 1.

The reality is that these were moves both teams had to make if they’re serious about contending for a title in 2022. Both players have key roles on the teams, not only as point guards but also as leaders.

We all saw Paul’s importance last season as he propelled the Suns to the brink of a championship in his first season with the team. But perhaps what goes unnoticed was how Conley’s hamstring injury likely impeded the Jazz from making their own NBA Finals push.

After averaging 17.4 points in the first round, Conley missed five games in the conference semifinals and was clearly not 100% when he returned in Game 6. He shot just 1-8 from the field and finished with five points in 26 minutes of play.

Both teams have what it takes to challenge for a title, so holding onto their star players shows their commitment to winning. Now let’s see if they can go all the way in 2022.

Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship outright team futures.