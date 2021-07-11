Suns vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Game 3 Info

NBA Finals Game 3

Phoenix Suns (51-21) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26)

Date: Sunday, July 11

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Suns vs. Bucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Suns +168 | Bucks -200

Spread: Suns +4.5 (-112) | Bucks -4.5 (-108)

Total: 221.5 (-110)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Suns -470 | Bucks +370

Suns vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

Over 221.5 (-110)

Bucks -4.5 (-108)

Suns vs. Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bucks face a virtual must-win as they welcome the Suns to Milwaukee for Game 3 down 0-2 in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shook concerns about his hyperextended left knee after putting up a team-high 40:08 of court time to score a game-best 42 points.

The Suns seemed to be playing a “hack-a-Freak” strategy as Antetokounmpo was sent to the line twice as much as any player on the floor. Giannis missed seven of his 18 free throws and is shooting just 55 percent from the line in these playoffs. Phoenix could continue to play that strategy and force someone else to step up for Milwaukee.

That didn’t happen on Thursday as just three other Bucks hit double-digits led by Jrue Holiday’s 17 points. Milwaukee again struggled from behind the arc, cashing just 29 percent of their triples, as has been the case at different points in these playoffs.

Phoenix did not have that problem in Game 2. The Suns nailed half of their shots from beyond the arc led by team-leading scorer Devin Booker. The 27.2 PPG man this postseason hit 7-of-12 three-pointers on his way to a Suns-high 31 on the night.

Chris Paul continued his strong play with 23 points on 50 percent shooting while adding a team-high eight assists but an unexpected source really chipped in for Phoenix.

Mikal Bridges scored a playoff career-high of 27 points on 53 percent shooting despite missing six triples. Bridges also grabbed seven boards and ate up 37 minutes in a breakout finals performance.

DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder double-doubled with points and rebounds, and Phoenix’s continued team attack is something the Bucks could learn from.

Although, home cooking could be just what the doctor ordered for Milwaukee. The Bucks also looked dead and buried against a seemingly dominant team in the Brooklyn Nets down 0-2 on the road before fighting back to force a Game 7.

The Suns have covered five straight head-to-heads while the over has been the play in six consecutive games. Phoenix has also covered in four of five trips to Milwaukee, where the under has hit in five of seven.