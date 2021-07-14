Suns vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Game 4 Info

NBA Finals Game 4

Phoenix Suns (51-21) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26)

Date: Wednesday, July 14

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Suns vs. Bucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Suns +156 | Bucks -186

Spread: Suns +4.5 (-110) | Bucks -4.5 (-110)

Total: 220.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Suns -270 | Bucks +200

Suns vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

Over 220.5 (-105)

Bucks -4.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to continue his dominant play and help will his Bucks back to even footing with a second straight home win over Phoenix in Game 4.

Milwaukee looked like a different team back at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, imposing their game plan on both ends of the floor with Giannis, the two-way anchor in the 120-100 win.

The Freak was an unstoppable force in the paint, putting up a game-high 41 points with 14 of 15 field goal attempts going down inside. His ridiculous 93 percent shooting rate in the key was accompanied by another strong game at the line where he went 13-of-17. Phoenix’s hack-a-freak defense was not the answer.

Giannis became the first player since LeBron to have back-to-back 40-point games and is two away from tying Michael Jordan’s record of four in a row in the Finals.

The Suns’ offense, particularly Devin Booker, had no answer for Antetokounmpo and company on the other end of the court either.

While Giannis’ D didn’t show up on the stat sheet with zero blocks and just one steal, his presence and help were there all night.

Milwaukee also played a much more physical brand of D, making it challenging for Booker to make cuts and get open while being blanketed without the ball.

They also had Jrue Holiday pick up Chris Paul full court to pressure the 36-year-old and rush the offense. CP3 can pick apart the best of defenses much easier when allowed to dictate the pace in the half-court.

While Paul still had 19 points and nine assists, Booker was almost immediately taken off his game.

The Suns’ regular season and playoff leading scorer was held to just ten points on 3-of-17 shooting. Booker was benched for the fourth quarter and went only one triple on seven attempts. Milwaukee held Phoenix to just 29 percent from beyond the arc.

On the flip side, the Bucks, who had struggled mightily from deep in these playoffs, nailed nearly 40 percent of their threes, creating a tough inside-outside game that was clearly too much for Phoenix’s elite defense.

Holiday hit 5-of-10 three-pointers for 21 points while Milwaukee’s best shooter, Khris Middleton, had 18, nine of which came from deep.

The over is 6-0-1 in the past seven head-to-heads, while Phoenix has covered in five of six over the Bucks. Phoenix is also 4-1 ATS in Milwaukee, where the under is 5-2-1. Overall, both the Suns and Bucks have gone 4-0-1 to the over, going back to the conference finals round.