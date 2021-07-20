Suns vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Game 6 Info

NBA Playoffs NBA Finals Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Date: Tuesday, July 20

Time: 9 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Suns vs. Bucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NHL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: Suns +164 | Bucks -196

Spread: Bucks -5.0

Total: 222.0 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds to win NBA Finals: Suns +320 | Bucks -380

Suns vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

Bucks -5.0

Chris Paul under 21.5 points (-120)

Khris Middleton Over 4.5 assists (-150)

Suns vs. Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Finals have been a tale of two series. Phoenix dominated the early part of the set, winning each of the first two games at home. They won both games by double figures, and they did it thanks to a balanced approach offensively.

The series headed to Milwaukee in Game 3, and since then, it’s been all Bucks. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has drawn plenty of ire during the postseason, but he deserves a lot of credit for his ability to make adjustments. The team overcame an 0-2 series deficit vs. the Nets and an 0-1 deficit vs. the Hawks, and now they’re on the precipice of doing it again in the Finals.

The big change was his decision to put Jrue Holiday on Chris Paul. Paul served as the Suns’ maestro during the first two games of this series, pulling all the strings and generating good looks for himself and his teammates. Holiday has started picking Paul up full court, which has made life extremely difficult for him.

In response, the Suns have started funneling their offense through Devin Booker. He has been fantastic as a scorer, displaying an array of shot-making reminiscent of Kobe Bryant, but it has hurt his teammates. Instead of getting involved in the game, they’ve ended up spectating the Devin Booker show. I’m not saying that Booker shouldn’t be looking to score – he 100% should be, particularly in the fourth quarter – but a bit more balance would be good for the team.

The third quarter of Game 5 is a perfect example. Booker was brilliant in that quarter, finishing with 14 points on 6-11 shooting, but the Suns were outscored by seven points over those 12 minutes. The Suns’ offensive efficiency for that quarter was also worse than for the rest of the game.

Booker has averaged 14 potential assists per game per NBA.com in the two Suns’ wins in this series. In their three losses, that number dips below four. The Suns’ 3-point shooting volume has also decreased with Booker operating more as an isolation shooter, which is simply not good against the Bucks. They have a dominant paint presence in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Milwaukee is unsurprisingly 16-2 when they win the 3-point battle during the postseason.

Quite simply, if the Suns want to get back into this series, they need to play team basketball for the full four quarters. With the way that Holiday has been defending Paul, I’m not sure that’s possible.

I’ve been riding the Bucks all postseason, and I’m not going to stop now. I like their chances to cover the spread and take home their first championship since 1971.

In the prop market, targeting the under on Paul’s scoring prop makes sense given what we’ve discussed so far. I also like the over on Khris Middleton’s assist prop. He’s developed into an elite closer for the Bucks, but he’s still been getting the job done as a playmaker. He’s handed out at least five assists in three of his past four games, and he’s averaged 5.4 assists per game in this series.